Wellesley Business Buzz: élan Fine Consignment just fine again; Fair in The Square on Sunday; Easter Bunny brunch; French Bakery selling its treasures locally; On to spring for Faherty

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

élan Fine Consignment is back in style

After a pipe burst last December under the floorboards at élan Fine Consignment in Wellesley Hills, business owner Kim Hutchings mopped up the mess and kept on going. None of the merchandise at the high-end shop had been damaged, so she rigged up a couple of industrial fans and stayed open until mid-January while she plotted her repairs.

Now élan is back in action and as Kim moved about her renovated shop, she happily rattled off the designer bags and clothing brands she’s currently carrying—Chanel, Loius Vuitton. Valentino, Gucci, Prada, and more. Many are brand-new.

Although Kim’s never gone through a business upheaval that forced her to close for two months, now that the drama is behind her, she’s philosophical. She never liked that ugly old floor anyway. “It was kind of nice to put it all back together, and now it looks beautiful,” she said.

WELLESLEY BUSINESS: élan Fine Consignment

LOCATION: 402 Washington St.

HOURS: Monday-Friday, 11am-5pm; Saturday, 11am-4pm; Sunday, closed

Fair in the Square

Fair in The Square is back and has a new date due to weather—Sunday, April 2, 11:30am – 1:30 pm, in the Linden Square Courtyard. Meet the Easter Bunny, get a temp tattoo, and enjoy free ice cream for the first 200 kids—all free.

Easter Bunny brunch

Bunny Brunch at The Cottage will remain April 1 as planned. Grab the kiddos, dress up in your fancy spring outfits, and head over to The Cottage to meet the Easter Bunny as everyone enjoys a bountiful brunch. Photos are encouraged. There will be two seatings: 8:30am and 10am. Call for prices and reservations: 781-239-1100

Sock Drive

Linden Square also is kicking off a Cradles to Crayons Sock Drive this weekend at participating stores. The drive will continue through April 16. Please donate brand new socks from new-born to adult sizes.

French Bakery selling its treasures locally

Needham backyard bakery Le Petit Four has begun selling its croissants, breads, and other creations at both Capt. Marden’s and Fells Market in Wellesley. CBS News 4 recently caught up with the owner, who has brought her talents from France. Keep an eye on Le Petit Four’s website for local sales, typically on Fridays at Capt. Marden and Saturdays at Fells Market. On to spring for Faherty Clothing retailer Faherty plans to open in Wellesley Square at 50 Central St., formerly home to Talbots, and adjacent to where Lululemon now operates. The signage at 50 Central St., indicates a winter 2023 opening, but that ship has sailed. We reached out to Faherty and they say a mid-April opening is now the goal.