Wellesley Spelling Bee just 1 week away: Teams can still sign up

The Wellesley Education Foundation’s annual Spelling Bee takes place on Wednesday, March 29 at 7 pm at Wellesley High School and spectators are welcome to the free event, where refreshments will be available.
Three-person teams interested in participating in this year’s Bee are encouraged to apply. Thirty teams have already signed up, including defending champs Sustainable Wellesley.
The Wellesley Spelling Bee is a WEF community fundraising event which raises money to fund enrichment programs for the Wellesley Public Schools.
Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com
Leave a Reply