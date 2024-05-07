Wellesley police log: April arrests

The latest arrest report from the Wellesley, Mass., police department:

On Tuesday, April 12, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. Officer Garland was dispatched to Roche Bros supermarket for a report of a male party, who had been served a letter of no trespass earlier that day had come into the store. The suspect was located in the store and was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to the Dedham District Court.

On April 9, 2024 at 1:46 p.m. Officer Cunningham was flagged down by a motorist who indicated he had just been involved in a motor vehicle accident on Washington Street and both operators had pulled off the road. Officer Cunningham spoke with both operators and queried their information for the crash exchange paperwork. The query of the motorist’s information showed that he had failed to register as a sex offender in Blackstone and he did not have a valid driver’s license. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $500 bail.

On April 12, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to a bank on Central Street for a report of a male party attempting to obtain a bank statement utilizing a fraudulent ID. Officer Harris spoke with the male party who initially insisted he was the account holder. Officer Harris examined the ID he presented and noticed that the security features on the ID were not in the correct places. A query of the license number on the ID provided the height of the licensee to be 6’1” and the height noted on the fraudulent ID was 5’7”. Officer Harris advised the man he knew the license was fraudulent and asked what his name was. He provided Officer Harris with his real name. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held on $3,000 bail.

On April 21, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. Officer Misho was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street and observed a grey Range Rover pass his location. He conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration which showed the registration was revoked due to lack of insurance. Officer Misho entered traffic and located the vehicle on Central Street and conducted a motor vehicle stop. He spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed that he did not possess a valid license. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner and released on $250 bail.