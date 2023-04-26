Wellesley Business Buzz: Mélange enters the Linden Square mix; Faherty brings a chill scene to Wellesley Square; first month free at Beacon Hill Athletic Club; Open House at Page Waterman; ABC Gala coming up

Mélange mixes things up in Linden Square

Mélange has opened in Linden Square next to Magic Beans. The shopping collaborative is made up of three small businesses whose owners work together to create a unique, curated shopping experience. Well acquainted with Wellesley from doing a series of pop-ups around town, the owners are excited to have a more long-term place to land. We popped in to check out the scene, a nice mixture, indeed. Or as they say in France, a très bon mélange. They’ve also got a location in Osterville on Cape Cod.

2 Webster: Melissa McCray sources beautiful things and unique finds, perfect to make your house a home.

Faherty brings good vibes to Wellesley Square

Family-owned retailer Faherty has opened in Wellesley Square at 50 Central St., adjacent to Lululemon. The lifestyle brand mostly has men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing, with some candles and sustainably-sourced blankets thrown in for good measure. The interior offers a simple and rustic ambience with touches like a surfboard mounted on the wall, a ship’s wheel leaning casually on a shelf, and a mid-century modern console behind the register. They like to keep things casual or, as the manager phrased it, the store’s brand has experienced “10 years of good vibes.”

Get fit at Beacon Hill Athletic Club

SPONSORED CONTENT: Join the Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs Wellesley and get your first month free when you use the promo code SWELLESLEY @ SIGN-UP

The Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs Wellesley is right in the middle of Linden Square and is easily accessible from anywhere in town. This location offers state-of-the-art weight training and cardiovascular equipment and an extensive group exercise program. Each of the beautiful locker rooms is equipped with a steam room and plenty of locker storage.

As a BHAC member, you have access to dozens of weekly Group Fitness Classes with formats including Barre, Yoga, Cycling, Pilates, and Zumba.

Open house event at Page Waterman Gallery & Framing

Enjoy a sampling of wines for summer, plus hors d’oeuvres, during Page Waterman Gallery‘s spring Open House event on Thursday, April 27, 5:30pm-8pm, 592A Washington St., Wellesley.

Sommelier Nolden Johnson who will be on hand to discuss (and offer sips) of these special selections:

Memini Sancerre white 2021

Bondol Provence Rosé 2021

Loire Valley Cab Franc 2021

Don’t forget to check out the cool art while you’re there.

Wellesley ABC fundraiser reminder

EVENT: Tacos & Tequila Gala

TO BENEFIT: Wellesley A Better Chance Program (ABC), opening the doors to greater educational opportunities for academically talented and promising young women of color since 1972.

DATE: Friday, May 5

TIME: 6:30-10pm

LOCATION: Italo American Club, Wellesley

BUY TICKETS: ABC Gala tickets