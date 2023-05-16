Now that was a colorful Wellesley weekend

Blooming flowers and trees weren’t the only colorful things in Wellesley this past spring weekend.

Dozens took part in the Upham Color Dash, a Holi festival-inspired fun run at Upham Elementary School where participants are sprayed with colored dust as they traverse the course. Those dishing out the colors seemed to be having a little too much fun…

Across town at Tenacre Country Day School, kids and adults were having fun at the annual Tenacre Fair, an inflatables-filled fun fest.

