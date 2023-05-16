The Swellesley Report

Now that was a colorful Wellesley weekend

Blooming flowers and trees weren’t the only colorful things in Wellesley this past spring weekend.

Dozens took part in the Upham Color Dash, a Holi festival-inspired fun run at Upham Elementary School where participants are sprayed with colored dust as they traverse the course. Those dishing out the colors seemed to be having a little too much fun…

Upham color dashUpham color dashUpham color dash

Across town at Tenacre Country Day School, kids and adults were having fun at the annual Tenacre Fair, an inflatables-filled fun fest.

Tenacre Fair

