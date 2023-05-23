Court TV revisits Wellesley’s 1999 Morses Pond murder case

Court TV’s “Someone They Knew” with Tamron Hall series this weekend aired its “Good Doctor” episode, which focuses on the murder of Mae Greineder at Morses Pond in Wellesley on Halloween of 1999.

The victim’s husband, Dr. Dirk Greineder, was sentenced to life for the killing in 2001. The program highlights the disbelief from some that the renowned allergist could commit such a crime, resurfaces the anguish of the Greineder children, and reviews revelations of Dr. Greineder’s secret life outside his marriage.

Former Wellesley Police Chief Terry Cunningham is among those who recount the events of this dark Wellesley story.

