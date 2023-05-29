Wellesley High girls track & field team wins state Division 2 title; boys a strong 3rd

Congrats to the Wellesley High School girls and boys track & field teams, which finished first and third respectively at the MIAA Division 2 state championships over the weekend.
For the girls, this is four titles in five years. Sophomore Annie Comella’s meet record breaking long jump of 19-feet, 2 inches stole the show, though it was wins in three relay events that really powered the team to victory.
State Champions! pic.twitter.com/EHWWUrhY28
— Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) May 28, 2023
Great Day at D2 T&F Championships!
Boys team finished 3rd overall: 51 points
Chris Brooks 1st in 100m
School record: 10.61s
Ryan Harding 6th in 400m
4×1 relay 4th at 43.50s (2nd in school history)@wellesleysports @WellesleyGTrack pic.twitter.com/ZTFfwfenI9
— James Everhart (@JDEcoach) May 28, 2023
