The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley High girls track & field team wins state Division 2 title; boys a strong 3rd

Congrats to the Wellesley High School girls and boys track & field teams, which finished first and third respectively at the MIAA Division 2 state championships over the weekend.

For the girls, this is four titles in five years. Sophomore Annie Comella’s meet record breaking long jump of 19-feet, 2 inches stole the show, though it was wins in three relay events that really powered the team to victory.

 

 

