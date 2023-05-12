Wellesley Public Schools labor settlement appears near

A day after the Wellesley School Committee filed a petition with the state’s Department of Labor Relations to try to prevent a possible strike by the Wellesley Educators Association, the WEA announced it has “moved to accept the latest offer from management.”

The School Committee on Friday issued an update in which it stated it is “very pleased” with the latest development and that its bargaining team is “carefully reviewing” a draft memorandum of understanding forwarded by the WEA.

“The four–year proposed agreement that the Committee presented May 8 provides substantial compensation increases for our teachers and staff, increases some benefits, provides additional supports for students, and meets the School Committee’s fiscal responsibilities to the Town,” the School Committee wrote.

WEA members have been working without a contract since last July, and the two sides have been working with a state-assigned mediator in recent weeks to try to come to terms.

The WEA has claimed victory on several fronts, including: starting salaries above $30K for educational support professionals, also known as paraprofessionals; more prep time for classroom teachers; a task force for specialist full-time teachers; and expanded parental leave for more employees.

If the School Committee accepts the memorandum of understanding, a motion will be made at a WEA meeting on Friday night to ratify the agreement.

If approved by WEA members, this agreement will be in effect through June 30, 2026. ” It is our sincerest hope that our proposed agreement will be ratified by a vote from all members of the WEA tonight,” the School Committee stated.

Even if the deal is sealed Friday, the red-shirted WEA will continue to make itself visible. It plans to rally on Saturday at 1pm at Wellesley Middle School with peers from the Weston Public School system, which has also gone the mediation route to settle a contract dispute.



