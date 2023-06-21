Hannah Langenfeld joins Swellesley as summer intern

Hello, all! My name is Hannah Langenfeld and I will be an intern writing for The Swellesley Report this summer.

I grew up in Newton, graduating from Newton North High School in 2021. I now reside in Natick and Boston, and I am a rising junior at American University in Washington, D.C., majoring in journalism with a minor in international relations.

I have been a staff writer and an editor for the Life section of my university paper, The Eagle, since my freshman year, and this past May became an investigative reporter.

I am ready to cover housing issues and city government during my time with Swellesley and am grateful to Truly’s ice cream shop and readers for sponsoring the internship program. I want to be an international journalist after graduation and I believe that working for local news and immersing myself in the community will be a great and rewarding experience.

Being a reporter is a privilege and I’m excited to get started.