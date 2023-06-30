POPS senior profile: Ryan McClennen unfazed by the competition

Special to The Swellesley Report courtesy of the Wellesley High School Bradford and Parents of Performing Students (POPS). This is one in a series of POPS Senior Profiles we’ll be publishing.

Tension was high as the Wellesley High School Wind Ensemble prepared for their performance at last year’s Massachusetts Instrumental and Choral Conductors Association (MICCA) competition, but the band rose to the occasion and delivered an outstanding showing that earned them a gold medal. For Ryan McClennen, a member of Wellesley High School’s class of 2023, it was a particularly memorable moment in his music career.

“During that performance, it felt as though the whole band was at its best, and we all sounded amazing. It felt incredible to perform well as a band, and there’s always an amazing feeling to finishing something you weren’t sure you could manage in the first place,” said McClennen.

McClennen, a percussionist for eight years, has dedicated much time and effort to performing arts at the high school, playing the timpani, xylophone, crash cymbals, and drum set, which he considers to be his primary instrument.

At the high school, McClennen participates in the Wind Ensemble, 1:00 Jazz Band, and Concert Ensembles. These groups have given him a diverse experience within the high school. Additionally, McClennen plays the drum set in an advanced jazz trio at Rivers School Conservatory.

In the midst of all of these programs, McClennen has found a particular calling in Wind Ensemble.

“I continue to play in the Wind Ensemble because I love the camaraderie of the percussion section and the music we play,” said McClennen. “I feel at home in my section, and I really enjoy listening to our songs and hearing the improvements that we make every day.”

McClennen’s skill comes from his strict regimen of practice; he generally practices at least 4 hours a week outside of school, except during the volleyball season, when he practices at least 3 hours a week. When he finds something new and exciting to play, he often finds himself spending more than 6 hours a week.

In addition to this, McClennen takes lessons at Rivers, and he considers Mike Connors, his percussion teacher, to be his biggest mentor.

“He’s reached into more theoretical parts of percussion that my other teachers haven’t, which helped advance my personal style and improvisational skills. In addition, Mike has pushed me outside of my comfort zone when it comes to mallet percussion.”

With Connors’s encouragement, McClennen began trying a Bach piece on the xylophone; it’s now one of his favorite pieces to play.

“Finishing my Bach piece is by far my proudest moment. When I finally got through the entire [concerto] at a challenging tempo, I couldn’t resist smiling at the fluidity that I had perfected and the beauty of the music. It’s by far the hardest challenge I’ve completed musically,” he said.

On a purely musical level, McClennen takes influence from the acclaimed American jazz drummer Max Roach. Roach’s use of licks, short rhythms that can be inserted in regular play or solos, are a massive influence on McClennen’s personal style. Inspired by Roach, McClennen invents his own licks in his free time, creating music in the image of his ideal.

Moreover, McClennen credits Steven Scott, conductor of the Wind Ensemble, with giving him invaluable advice and helping him navigate the numerous instruments in the percussion section. Scott raved about McClennen’s versatility and leadership.

“Ryan…consistently brings strong preparation and leadership to every rehearsal…As a leader in the section, I can always depend on Ryan to [ensure] all of the percussion parts are being covered by his section mates, and Ryan is quick to move between instruments as needed. He has been an indispensable member of our wonderful percussion section,” said Scott.

McClennen’s peers echo these sentiments.

“Ryan is a great percussionist, among other things. Beyond that, he is simply a nice person,” said fellow WHS senior Jeffrey Li, who plays trombone in Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band alongside McClennen. “You can really tell he has a passion for percussion and band in general.”

McClennen also has a range of achievements and hobbies outside of music. An avid chess and volleyball player, he finds pleasure in comparatively straightforward pursuits, which he views as escapes from the creative effort of music.

“I feel like my time playing percussion is a creative outlet where I can freely express my musicianship and creativity,” said McClennen. “The gradual progression of a piece coming together is by far my favorite experience. The slow transition from awkward, startled playing to a practiced comfort is incredibly rewarding.”

McClennen looks forward to both his post-high school academic life and his musical interests.

“I thoroughly researched the ensembles at every school I applied to…College ensembles tend to be very explorative with their music and arrangements, so I’m really looking forward to playing new and creative pieces.” McClennen plans to major in computer science in the fall at Tufts University, and he also plans to join one of Tufts’ many small jazz ensembles.

Article written by the WHS Bradford’s William Liu ’24, Tate Bannish ’24, and Griffin Jordan ’24.