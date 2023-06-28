The Swellesley Report

Red Sox VP giving August talk to Wellesley seniors at Tolles Parsons Center

Marcell Bhangoo Boston Red Sox VP of Client & Sponsor Services, and a Wellesley resident, will be live at the Tolles Parsons Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18 (1:30pm) to give a talk to seniors. Registration for the program has opened.
She’ll talk about all things hospitality, services, sponsorship, and how the landscape of baseball has changed in her tenure, starting out as a college student answering phones in the ticket office and working her way through the organization to her current role.
Bhangoo will have tickets and Red Sox swag to hand out.
