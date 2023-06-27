Wellesley gives heads up that appraisers are making the rounds

From the Town of Wellesley:

The Board of Assessors is currently performing on-site real estate inspections in Wellesley neighborhoods. This property inspection program helps the Town and the Assessors maintain accurate information used to assess property annually at fair market value.

To insure your Property Record Card is current, it is important that we inspect properties that have had construction activity during the past year. ( e.g. new construction, additions, finished basements, and remodeling) Also, it is very important that recent sales be inspected. Having the most accurate data for sale properties allows for the best analysis and accurate valuation of all properties in Town. Otherwise, by state mandate, the Board of Assessors conducts on-site inspections of all properties at least every 10 years.

Inspection Process

During this inspection process, expect to see an appraiser reviewing, measuring and photographing the exteriors of homes. Inspections require the cooperation of residents so the Board of Assessors can verify the property characteristics. The appraiser will ask to do a full interior and exterior inspection in order to verify the accuracy of the assessing records.

At the least, an exterior inspection and front and rear photos are planned for all properties. A door hanger will be left, if more information is needed. Complete inspections generally take about 10 to 20 minutes. If you prefer, you are invited to contact our office to schedule an appointment for an inspection.

The appraiser will have credentials identifying them as an employee of the Town of Wellesley. The Wellesley Police Department is also aware that these inspections will be taking place.

If you have questions or concerns about these inspections, please email the Assessor’s Office or call 781-431-1019 ext. 2275.

