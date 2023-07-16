Congrats to Wellesley’s All-Scholastics

Athletes from Wellesley have been recognized as Boston Globe All-Scholastics for their spring sports season performances (subscription may be required to access Boston Globe article).

Wellesley All-Scholastics:

Tara Battaglino (girls lacrosse, freshman)

(girls lacrosse, freshman) Christopher Brooks (boys track)

(boys track) Eddie Webb (boys track)

(boys track) 4×800 relay (girls track members Emma Tuxbury, Kayla Bohlin, Charlotte Tuxbury, and Delaney Dyer

(girls track members Emma Tuxbury, Kayla Bohlin, Charlotte Tuxbury, and Delaney Dyer Katie Ng (girls golf)

All Stars:

Softball: Mia Hasselback, Sam Reisner

Boys lacrosse: Chris Bertolini, Austin Lynch, Matt Malone, James Nolan

Girls lacrosse: Tara Battaglino (MVP), Eliza Chapman, Jess LaPlaca, McKay Pratt, Kaitlyn Uller

Boys tennis: Charlie Coleman, River Craciun, Stefan Herning, Andrei Samarin

Girls tenns: Elena Chase, Sarah Mackey, Molly Plenge, Masha Shutts, Shannon Welburn, Shea Welburn, Katharine Wells

Boys track & field: Christopher Brooks, Michael Bueker, Eli Merritt, Nick Nicolazzo, Eddie Webb

Girls track & field: Kayla Bohlin, Lillie Caiazzo, Annie Comella, Abigail Lothian, Charlotte Tuxbury, Emma Tuxbury

Girls golf: Alika Lavu, Katie Ng, Denise Pan

Many other Wellesley athletes were recognized for honorary mention.

