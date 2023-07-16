The Swellesley Report

Congrats to Wellesley’s All-Scholastics

Athletes from Wellesley have been recognized as Boston Globe All-Scholastics for their spring sports season performances (subscription may be required to access Boston Globe article).

Wellesley All-Scholastics:

  • Tara Battaglino (girls lacrosse, freshman)
  • Christopher Brooks (boys track)
  • Eddie Webb (boys track)
  • 4×800 relay (girls track members Emma Tuxbury, Kayla Bohlin, Charlotte Tuxbury, and Delaney Dyer
  • Katie Ng (girls golf)

All Stars:

  • Softball: Mia Hasselback, Sam Reisner
  • Boys lacrosse: Chris Bertolini, Austin Lynch, Matt Malone, James Nolan
  • Girls lacrosse: Tara Battaglino (MVP), Eliza Chapman, Jess LaPlaca, McKay Pratt, Kaitlyn Uller
  • Boys tennis: Charlie Coleman, River Craciun, Stefan Herning, Andrei Samarin
  • Girls tenns: Elena Chase, Sarah Mackey, Molly Plenge, Masha Shutts, Shannon Welburn, Shea Welburn, Katharine Wells
  • Boys track & field: Christopher Brooks, Michael Bueker, Eli Merritt, Nick Nicolazzo, Eddie Webb
  • Girls track & field: Kayla Bohlin, Lillie Caiazzo, Annie Comella, Abigail Lothian, Charlotte Tuxbury, Emma Tuxbury
  • Girls golf:  Alika Lavu, Katie Ng, Denise Pan

Many other Wellesley athletes were recognized for honorary mention.

