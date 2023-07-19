The Swellesley Report

July Jubilation 2023 in Review

This past Saturday was Wellesley’s annual July Jubilation sidewalk sale, bringing even more than the usual liveliness to Wellesley Square.

Running from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the event closed off Central Street to vehicles, providing space for businesses from all areas of town to host sales.

July Jubiliation_street view
Photo courtesy of Town of Wellesley

 

Wellesley-ites of all ages—as well as those from other communities—filled the street, celebrating a day with clear skies, which seem all too uncommon this summer.

Novelty events such as a bouncy house, cornhole and live outdoor fitness classes accompanied sales from some of the town’s most beloved businesses.

July Jubilation

“There were good vibes all around and people seemed to be enjoying themselves,” said Demian Wendrow, who owns London Harness and serves as the head of the Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association.

He observed that the heat brought more foot traffic than usual off of Central Street and into the stores this year. 

The merchant group works to plan the event, ensuring that all of the businesses set to participate are well prepared. 

This year’s July Jubilation was sponsored by Boston Veterinary Clinic.

“We like to have these kinds of events to give back to the community,” said Wendrow.

July JubilationJuly JubilationJuly Jubilation

July JubilationJuly JubilationJuly Jubilation

July Jubilation stilt walker
Photo courtesy of Town of Wellesley
July Jubilation WFD petting zoo
Photo courtesy of Town of Wellesley

 

