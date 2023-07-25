Seniors invited to submit art for display at Wellesley’s Tolles Parsons Center

The Wellesley Council on Aging invites seniors to submit their art for possible display at the Tolles Parsons Center.

Any Wellesley resident age 60-plus, or anyone who has taken a visual arts class through the Council on Aging, is welcome to participate. You don’t need to be a member of any official art society.

Art will rotate on a quarterly basis, with the first works being displayed come September. The deadline to apply is Aug. 18.

This effort builds on momentum from Art Wellesley’s current display at Tolles Parsons.