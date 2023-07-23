Wellesley needs firefighters—take the entrance exam

Registration is open for the Town of Wellesley Fire/Rescue Department firefighter exam scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2023. The exam will take place at Wellesley Middle School, 50 Kingsbury St.

Interested individuals should download the Wellesley Firefighter Entrance Exam packet for information and instructions. The deadline to register for the exam is Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 9am.

The Fire Department expects to hire five to eight candidates based on the eligibility list that will be generated from the exam results. However, the test is just one part of the hiring process. Candidates must also pass oral interviews; pass a background check; and a physical fitness test and medical exam.