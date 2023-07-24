Wellesley newcomers: Request museum passes from the library

Museum passes from Wellesley Free Library can save you a bunch of money on attractions across the state from art museums to state parks. Knock $17 off a Museum of Fine Arts admission, for example, or save $25 on a Boston Harbor Islands ferry pass (2 for 1 pricing).

You’ll need to have a library card within the Minuteman Library Network, and Wellesley residents are given priority when it comes to passes from the Wellesley libraries.

Most passes are now digital and don’t need to be physically picked up or returned, but you may need to take different steps in securing various passes, submitting codes when reserving timed reservations, for example.

Wellesley residents and town employees can reserve passes up to 60 days in advance, a good strategy to use if plotting out school vacation activities (note there are restrictions on how many passes you can reserve during school vacation).

Passes are made available through funding by the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries.

If you get shut out of passes at Wellesley Free Library for a certain attraction on a certain day, you can try securing passes from nearby libraries, including Morse Institute Library in Natick.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com