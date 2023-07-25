Wellesley real estate bills due August 1

Real estate tax bills for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 are due on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Ways to pay your Wellesley tax bill
- online bill payment system
- payment drop box—due to the ongoing construction at Wellesley Town Hall, the payment drop box has been moved to the Wellesley Police Department parking lot (485 Washington Street). This secure drop box is monitored 24/7. It is located next to the painted utility boxes at WPD.
- in-person—payments may be delivered to the treasurer’s office at the temporary Town Hall location at 888 Worcester Street (Route 9 East), Suite 140. Hours: 8am-4pm, Monday through Thursday; 8am-noon on Friday.
Questions? Contact the Treasurer’s Office at 781-431-1019 ext. 2266.
