Wellesley seniors set sail on Spirit of Boston

From Kevin McDonald, senior activities coordinator at the Wellesley Council on Aging:

Wellesley seniors had a fantastic time on their Boston Harbor cruise on Thursday, July 27. Despite the predicted hot weather, they enjoyed lunch and entertainment on the Spirit of Boston harbor cruise, along with breathtaking views of the islands, USS Constitution, and the Charlestown Navy Yard. The cruise was attended not only by the 50 Wellesley seniors but also by 6 other COAs.

The cruise offered an unlimited buffet for the seniors, accompanied by music from The “Jammin Wizard” on the Lido Deck.

For its next trip, the Wellesley COA is planning to ride the Turkey Train in Meredith, N.H., in October. The trip will include leaf peeping and lunch, which will be provided by Harts Turkey Farm.

If Wellesley Seniors aged 60 and over are interested in joining this trip, they can sign up by calling the Tolles Parsons center for details at 781-235-3961.