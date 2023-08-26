A-maize-ing discovery along Wellesley railroad tracks

A reader shared photos with us this week of more than a dozen corn stalks growing near the railroad tracks behind 141 Linden St. (Not recommending that you venture back there… just enjoy the pictures.)

“I actually think these are self-seeded, as I frequently see corn cobs around the tracks, presumably carried there by critters after foraging in restaurant dumpsters,” the reader wrote. “I don’t believe the corn is edible, but it’s a nice sign once again, that nature abhors a vacuum.”

