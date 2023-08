Babson College will be hosting a resource fair for undergraduate students on Friday, Sept. 8 from 11am-1pm. This is a chance for local outfits to make students aware of job openings and to learn about student interests.

Please complete this form if interested in having a table at the event, which is slated to be held outdoors at Park Manor Way.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com