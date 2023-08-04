Community Fund for Wellesley has $100K in grants up for grabs

The Community Fund for Wellesley has opened the application process for $100,000 in grants to be awarded to organizations that benefits residents. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 15 at 5pm—decision notifications are expected in October, with a celebration event planned for Nov. 2.

Since its inception in 2008, this endowed fund of the Foundations for MetroWest has made grants to organizations in the areas of arts/culture, community building, education, and health totaling more than $700,000. Grants in amounts ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 will be awarded during this cycle, which features a larger pot of funding than is available during typical years.

According to the Community Fund for Wellesley, “Since 2019, the fund has focused on large, multiyear grants for mental health support and resources that were designed to create capacity in order to serve the mental health needs of Wellesley residents. During the pandemic, the fund focused on Covid relief grants exclusively.”



Eligibility criteria this year:

The Community Fund for Wellesley will consider applications from organizations that meet the following three criteria:

• Exclusively OR significantly serves Wellesley residents

• Has 501(c)(3) tax status as a registered nonprofit organization OR has an eligible fiscal sponsor OR is a Town of Wellesley department, board, or commission

• Does not limit service based on individual’s race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, age, or disability.

