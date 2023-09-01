Fall ’23 opening exhibition at Wellesley College’s Jewett Art Gallery

“Yesterday Happens Today, Tomorrow’s Already Here,” the new exhibit at Wellesley College’s Jewett Art Gallery, features work by three New England-based contemporary artists: Sophia DeJesus-Sabella, Aspen Golann, and Magdalena Pawlowski.

Hartford-based DeJesus-Sabella is a weaver and textile artist, southern New Hampshire’s Golann is a woodworker trained in 17th to 19th century practices, and Connecticut’s Pawlowski paints in egg tempera.

All three artists look to the past in their use of traditional materials and techniques to explore contemporary themes.

This exhibition will be on view in the Jewett Art Gallery from September 5 – October 20. The gallery, located on the main floor of the Jewett Arts Center at Wellesley College, is open to the public 10am – 5pm, 7 days a week for the duration of the show. The gallery is free to visit. Visitor parking is available at the Davis Parking Facility.

To arrange a guided tour of the exhibition, or for more information, contact Gallery Director Samara Pearlstein at 781-283-2043 or spearls2@wellesley.edu

