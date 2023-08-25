Letter to the editor: Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club, community commendable

To the editor:

On behalf of the Charles River Center, I’d like to thank the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club for a $3,500 grant that will help underwrite a popular program we offer to ease the stress of flying for children with autism.

The grant will offset expenses Charles River incurs for our Wings for Autism program, which is offered free of charge to participating children and their families. Held twice yearly at Logan Airport, Wings simulates the experience of navigating an airport, going through security, and boarding a plane. We offer the program in conjunction with Massport, TSA, and airline partners. Charles River has hosted more than 7,300 children and family members at Wings events since we launched Wings for Autism in 2011.

The generosity of the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club will help with the costs of a typical Wings for Autism event. This valuable program opens up the world of travel to families so they can create lifelong memories with their children. As a not-for-profit human service agency, we’re deeply grateful for the financial support of the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club.

Sincerely,

Hilary Ryan

Vice President of Development, Charles River Center, Needham