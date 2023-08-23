Wellesley business buzz: Erin Hielle—from Nantucket to Wellesley Square; Alta Strada updating its sign

Erin Hielle—from Nantucket to Wellesley Square

Carrying on a fine tradition of businesses with locations in both Nantucket and Wellesley, (mainly) women’s clothing retailer Carrying on a fine tradition of businesses with locations in both Nantucket and Wellesley, (mainly) women’s clothing retailer Erin Hielle this fall plans to expand its reach beyond Nantucket to Wellesley Square. Look for Erin Hielle, which offers luxury clothing, shoes, accessories, to open at the former Dellaria Salon spot at 37 Central St. (Dellaria moved down the street a while back).

Welcome to Erin Heille…

Alta Strada updating its sign

The removal of the sign above Wellesley Square’s Alta Strada restaurant has some readers wondering what’s up with the business, which opened here in 2005. Relax… here’s the deal:

Alta Strada is updating its sign to match its other branding. You can watch the presentation about the new sign during the July 19 Design Review Board meeting via Wellesley Media’s recording.

The former sign included red and black lettering, and the new one is all red, with back lighting.