Wellesley police log arrests: Officer gets kneed upon responding to crash involving possible OUI; Banks hit with fraudulent activity

The latest Wellesley, Mass., police department arrest log:

June

On June 23, 2023 at 2:14 p.m. officers were dispatched to a bank on Central Street for a report of a female party attempting to cash a fraudulent check. The suspect fled the bank and left the area in a Hyundai sedan. An officer spotted the vehicle traveling west on Central Street and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle proceeded into Natick and slowed in the area of the Natick Fire Department and left the female passenger, later identified by police, out of the vehicle and continued on Route 16 westbound. Officers verified that the passenger was the individual who had attempted to pass the fraudulent check in the bank. She was taken into custody. A short time later officers observed a vehicle matching the description of the Hyundai sedan traveling eastbound on Central Street in Wellesley. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however it refused to stop. The vehicle was found a short time later on Vane Street unoccupied. Two male parties matching the description of the operator and front passenger of the vehicle were located on Grove Street. Both male parties were taken into custody and were identified. All 3 were all booked in the usual manner and afforded all rights. One was later released on personal recognizance., another was later bailed on $1,000 and the other was later bailed on $3,000.

On June 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to Colby Road for a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash. Officer Pino spoke with both operators and noticed that one of the operators had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person. The other operator stated that as he was traveling on Colby Road he observed a vehicle behind him driving at a high rate of speed. He began to turn into his driveway when he was struck from behind by the other vehicle. When asked for her driver’s license, the other operator had difficulty locating it in her wallet and she was unsteady on her feet when she exited her vehicle. She became agitated and uncooperative with the officers. She struck an officer with her knee twice while they were attempting to take her into custody. She was eventually taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $200 bail.

On June 29, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Officer Garland was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Honda SUV and conducted a query with the registry to verify the vehicle’s inspection status. The query showed that the vehicle had not been properly inspected. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. The query showed there was an active default warrant issued by Framingham District Court for Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

May

On May 2, 2023 at 1:30 a.m. Officer Lucenta was conducting neighborhood security checks for stolen vehicles. While she was traveling on Colburn Road she observed a BMW sedan traveling at a low rate of speed with its brake lights illuminated. Officer Lucenta conducted a query of the vehicle registration which showed it was a stolen motor vehicle. She attempted to stop the motor vehicle and it fled the area. She followed the vehicle through the neighborhood onto Washington Street and then Forest Street. It was clear to Officer Lucenta that the vehicle was not going to stop so she terminated the pursuit after the vehicle had entered into Needham. The vehicle continued and crashed a short while later on Highland Ave by Oakland Ave. When officers encountered the vehicle there were three open doors and no occupants it the vehicle. The Needham Police Department and Wellesley Police Department began searching the area for the occupants of the vehicle. All three juvenile occupants were located and were taken into custody. They were transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and released to responsible adults.

On May 7, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Brook Path between Brook Street and Wellesley Ave for a report of a male party acting erratically. The officers located the male party on a park bench drinking wine. The male party appeared heavily intoxicated and initially refused to identify himself. After speaking with him further it was determined that his family members were away and there was no responsible party who could take care and custody of him. He was taken into protective custody and later transported to the hospital for treatment.

On May 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. officers located a suspect in Brockton. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued by Dedham District Court for four counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and four counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Wellesley Police Station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held without bail.

On May 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Cedar Street at Barton Road for a report of a possible motor vehicle crash. Officers located a GMC pickup truck on Barton Road that had damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. The operator, later identified, had a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, his speech was slightly slurred and his eyes were glassy. He agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination and was unable to successfully pass those tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On May 25, 2023 at 1:43 a.m. Officer Wagner was on traveling on Wynnewood Road near Bristol Road when he heard the sound of tires squealing and then heard a loud crash. Officer Wagner traveled onto Bristol Road and located a sedan on the tree lawn that appeared to have collided with three parked cars. He spoke with the operator, and noticed that his eyes were red and watery and his speech was slow and slurred. Officer Wagner afforded the driver with an opportunity to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination which he refused. The man refused to exit the vehicle and began resisting the attempts of the officers to place him into custody. Officers were eventually able to take him into custody, he was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On May 30, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Chevrolet Traverse with no front license plate. He then observed that the driver of the motor vehicle had his head down with his eyes looking towards his lap and he did not have any hands on the steering wheel. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who provided a MA Identification card. Officer Mankavech inquired if he had an active license and the operator indicated it was suspended. A query of the man’s personal information confirmed that his license was suspended. There was an open container of beer on the rear passenger seat and the operator had narcotics in his possession that were not prescribed to him. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to Dedham District Court.

April

On April 10, 2023 at 3:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to a bank on Central Street for a report of a female party attempting to fraudulently take funds from another person’s bank account. Officer Cunningham observed the female party, later identified, exiting the bank upon his arrival. Initially she provided a driver’s license identifying her as the account holder. The officers were able to make contact with the account holder who stated she had possession of her driver’s license and credit card. She was in possession of a fraudulent driver’s license. She had attempted to withdraw $39,800 from the victim’s bank account. The suspect was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held on $2,500 bail.

On April 11, 2023 at 11:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to single-car motor vehicle crash on Elmwood Road where the operator of the motor vehicle struck a utility pole and reportedly left the scene. While Officer Scopa was evaluating the crash scene he observed a male and female party walking towards the area. He asked if either of them had been in the vehicle. The male party, later identified, stated he had been driving the vehicle and had looked down for a moment and then he struck the pole. He left the crash scene to return to a family member’s residence a short distance away. While speaking with him, Officer Scopa noticed that his eyes were glassy and bloodshot and his speech was slightly slurred. He agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination and was unable to successfully complete these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner and later released on personal recognizance.

On April 20. 2023 at 6:10 p.m. he observed a BMW SUV on Worcester Street and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the vehicle was listed as stolen. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, later identified, who stated a friend let him borrow the vehicle and he did not know it was stolen. A query of his information revealed there was an active straight warrant issued by Dorchester District Court for Unarmed Robbery and Assault and Battery. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, afforded all rights and held without bail.

On April 22, 2023 at 11:39 p.m. officer were dispatched to the area of Worcester Street near the Natick line for a report of a motor vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway and the operator appeared to be asleep behind the steering wheel. After several attempts to wake the operator by knocking on the driver side window the male operator, later identified, opened his eyes and the vehicle began to move forward. He stopped the vehicle partially in the right travel lane and partially in the breakdown lane a short distance later. Officer Scopa spoke with the operator and immediately noticed that his eyes were extremely bloodshot and glassy and he detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The driver agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was unable to successfully complete these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and was later released on personal recognizance.

On April 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. officers from the Wellesley Police Department located a suspect at a residence in Waltham. He was taken into custody on a straight warrant issued by the Dedham District Court for 11 counts of Identity Fraud, 13 counts of Larceny over $1,200, Money Laundering and Uttering a False Check. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On April 28, 2023 at 7:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to Crescent Street for a report of a motor vehicle that had left the roadway and had driven into a bush in a front yard. Officers made contact with a male party in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, later identified. Officer Misho detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s breath. He indicated he had not been driving the vehicle and stated a friend of his was and he fled the area, but he could not provide a name or physical description of his friend. An officer spoke with a witness to the crash who stated the suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and looked at the damage and there were no other occupants in the vehicle. The operator was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

