Wellesley public schools fall sports registration is open

Fall sports registration is open for Wellesley High School and Wellesley Middle School athletes.

Sport physicals are due in the Health Office by Monday August 7. The Athletic Office or individual coaches will not accept physical examination reports.

All students are required to have a current physical examination on file in the SNAP Health Portal before participating in the athletic program. This means that before students can try out, practice or participate on a team they must have a copy of their physical examination on file as required by the MIAA guidelines.

Please contact Shari Johnson johnsons@wellesleyps.org with any physical exam-related questions.

Cheerleading

Boys Cross Country

Girls Cross Country

Field Hockey

Football

Boys Golf

Boys Soccer

Girls Soccer

Girls Swim & Dive

Girls Volleyball

For questions about whether a sport requires try-outs; information on summer practice sessions; and more, contact athletics@wellesleyps.org

781-446-6290 x7

Boys and girls cross country—grades 6, 7, 8

Girls Field Hockey—grades 7, 8

Boys soccer—grades 7 and 8

Girls soccer—grades 7 and 8

Girls volleyball—grade 8

WMS coach contact info here.