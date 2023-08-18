Wellesley Select Board office hours, Aug. 24

Wellesley Select Board vice chair Colette Aufranc will hold in-person office hours in the Kingsbury room at the Wellesley Police Station, 485 Washington St., on Thursday, Aug. 24, 3:30-5pm. (Note: The time had originally been earlier in the day.)

Appointments are also available virtually via Zoom.

Residents may ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, and other issues.

Reserve your 15-minute appointment in advance by sending an email directly to her at caufranc@wellesleyma.gov

You’ll receive a response confirming your reservation, time, and the Zoom meeting information if applicable.