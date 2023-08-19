Wellesley’s Morses Pond season to end August 20

Morses Pond season ends Sunday, Aug. 20. Starting on Monday, Aug. 21, the beach will be swim at your own risk. The DPW will be installing all the appropriate signage stating as such. This signage will remain in place through the year.

The guardhouse will be closed for the season, so there is no access to restrooms or any amenities.

Police will put signage in the Morses Pond parking lot stating “SWIM AT YOUR OWN RISK”.

There will be a staff member to open and close the gate at the top of turner road Monday, Aug. 21-Mon., Sept. 4. The gate will be open at 9am and closed at 7:30 pm.

Thank you lifeguards and staff for a wonderful season.