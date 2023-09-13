Business Buzz: Wellesley Bocado loses a sibling restaurant; GFaceMD expands beyond Wellesley

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Bocado loses a sibling restaurant

Bocado Tapas Wine Bar, which opened its Wellesley location in 2014, is now 1 of only 2 such restaurants. Michael Covino, president of Niche Hospitality Group, has announced the Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Leominster has closed. That leaves the Wellesley and Worcester locations, which Niche says will operate without interruption.

In a statement, Covino said: Niche opened its first Leominster restaurant at 20 Central Street in 2011, and added a second restaurant in 2012. We are grateful to have been able to continue the operation of both until the onset of Covid. We value our relationship with the Leominster community, and at this point we will be focused on consolidating our team at one exceptional location, The Fix Burger Bar at 14 Monument Square, so that we can continue to offer the highest level of hospitality. We will take this opportunity to put our attention on The Fix, and this includes revitalizing the “Draught Cellar” as a destination for live music, night life, and late night food.

GFaceMD expands beyond Wellesley

GFaceMD, a Wellesley-based skincare business, has announced plans to open a “luxury medical aesthetics practice” at Mashpee Commons on Cape Cod.

GFaceMD provides face and select body procedures, including botox/dysport, hyaluronic and dermal fillers, fat dissolving, buttock lifting/reshaping, and skin tightening.

The practice is led by Dr. Gretchen Frieling.

