Dr. Shira Doran to speak about the dark early days of COVID at Wellesley Rotary Club meeting

Wellesley Health Board member and infectious diseases physician Dr. Shira Doron will be the guest speaker at the Rotary Club’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6:30pm, at the Wellesley Free Library.

Dr. Doron’s talk will be entitled “Crisis Is the Mother of Innovation: How I led a Hospital Infection Control Response to a Global Pandemic.” In it, she will take the audience behind the scenes and describe what it was like to be in a hospital during the dark early days of the COVID-19 crisis, emphasizing the importance of creativity and innovation and drawing parallels to other spheres.

Dr. Doran serves as the Hospital Epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center and the Chief Infection Control Officer for the Tufts Medicine Health system, where she was the subject matter expert for the COVID response.

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is one of Wellesley’s oldest community service groups and conducts local programs to benefit the Town of Wellesley. The public is always invited to any Rotary program. Please check the web site www.wellesleyrotary.org for times. If you are interested in attending, please register on the web site or send an email to Wellesley.Rotary.Club@gmail.com



Dr. Doron is a consultant to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and sits on its Hospital Acquired Infections Technical Advisory Group. During the pandemic, she served on Governor Charlie Baker’s Medical Advisory Board and worked closely with the Commissioner of Education on school reopening.

She is the chair of the Antimicrobial Stewardship committee of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and speaks nationally on topics ranging from prudent antibiotic use to prevention of hospital-acquired infections. She has authored over 80 research papers. Since the pandemic began, she has published more than 20 lay press op-eds and participated in over 2000 media interviews.