MWRTA Route 1 bus schedule in Wellesley being revised again

The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) is revising its Route 1 bus schedule that serves Wellesley and surrounding communities beginning on Monday, Sept. 25.

Adjustments are designed to make spacing between runs more consistent, and includes a new stop at Cross Street in Wellesley Square when traveling inbound. A couple of stops near the start of the route in Framingham and Natick will be skipped on the first outbound morning route.

The Route 1 bus operates as a commuter service along Route 9 (Worcester Street) between Framingham and the Woodland T station with three stops in Wellesley: Cross Street, Babson College, and MassBay Community College.

Bus fares may be paid in cash, with the MWRTA CatchCard, or with a monthly bus pass.

