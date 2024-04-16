Scholarship deadlines for Wellesley students coming up

Each year Wellesley students have a chance to vie for a number of needs-based and merit scholarships to help them in their college education. Here are those we know about. Don’t see your organization’s scholarship listed? Email us at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Wellesley Teachers Association deadline: May 1, 2024

The Wellesley Teachers Association Future Educators Scholarship was established to benefit one Wellesley High School senior who plans to pursue a career in education. The applicant must demonstrate that he or she has a genuine interest in becoming a teacher and also demonstrate that he or she has taken steps in pursuit of that goal. The scholarship will be awarded one time for the first year the student matriculates to college in the amount of $1,500. Applicants must be in good academic standing at Wellesley High School and students should provide evidence of enrollment in a post-graduation educational program. The application deadline is April 1, 2020. Finalists will interview in front of a selection committee in early May.

Samuel M. Graves Scholarship deadline: May 1, 2024

The Wellesley Teachers Association Samuel M. Graves Scholarship benefits Wellesley High School students who have shown academic excellence and demonstrate financial need. Applicants must be in good academic standing at Wellesley High School and students should provide evidence of enrollment in a post-graduation educational program. Finalists must include at least four teacher references on their application, and the selection committee will elicit these recommendations from WHS teachers. The application deadline is May 1, 2024.

Beyond Wellesley: The Friends of Natick Drama Workshop

Application deadline: May 1, 2024

The Friends of Natick Drama Workshop offers scholarships to high school seniors applying in the spring of their senior year. Seniors at all area high schools are eligible to apply provided they have taken part in at least two Natick Drama Workshop productions while in middle school and are planning to attend college that fall. Scholarship amounts depend on funding, the number of applicants, and the extent of their participation in Natick Drama Workshop. Scholarship amounts may change from year to year. The Friends reserve the right to change, suspend, or terminate the scholarship program at any time. Applications must be completed fully and received by May 1, 2024 to be considered.

Applications can be completed online or emailed to board@natickdramaworkschop.org

Scholarship deadlines that have past:

Peebles Scholarship deadline: April 1, 2024

The Wellesley Teachers Association Peebles Scholarship was established to honor the memory of Principal James M. Peebles, who served at Wellesley Junior High School for 25 years. The scholarship benefits WTA members’ children who are graduating from any high school and pursuing further educational opportunities. A child does not have to be graduating from Wellesley High School to be eligible. Members must be in good standing and students should provide evidence of enrollment in a post-graduation educational program. The application deadline is April 1, 2024.

Charles River Chamber Scholarship deadline: March 29, 2024

The Charles River Regional Chamber offers scholarship opportunities for up to four deserving students who either live in Needham, Newton, Watertown, or Wellesley and/or who attend school in Needham, Newton, Watertown, or Wellesley and who plan to attend an accredited program, community college, college or university in the next academic year.

The student(s) selected will have a check (approximately $2,000) sent to their college or university to be applied toward tuition upon successfully completing their first semester.

New this year, the chamber is expanding eligibility for a scholarship to include high school graduates who will be attending community colleges and other accredited post-secondary programs.

“We used to limit participation in our scholarship program to students attending a four-year college,” Charles River Chamber President and CEO Greg Reibman said. “However, we’re expanding eligibility because we’ve come to recognize that there’s more than one path students can take to a fulfilling career, just as different jobs require different skills, knowledge, or credentials.”

Selection will be made by a panel of local leaders who will review all applications completed by the submission deadline of March 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. Decisions will be made based on a combination of the application’s completeness and accuracy, letter of recommendation, and responses to essay questions.

For more information and to apply – https://www.charlesriverchamber.com/scholarship

TBB Scholarships deadline: Feb. 28, 2024

Scholarships from TBB Scholarships, Inc. are available to young women who are seniors in high school and reside and/or go to school in Brookline, Newton, or Wellesley, Massachusetts. TBB awardS scholarships to four or five new applicants per year, and financial support normally continues through four years. Scholarships are based on both merit and financial need. Scholarships are typically $4,000 for the first year and increase to as much as $7,000 by the fourth year.

Awardees are expected to keep in contact with their advisers and are asked to attend two events each year, a Holiday Tea in December and a luncheon in early June. They are also required to send copies of their semester grade reports to their adviser each year.

Applications must be received no later than February 28th, 2024, and all supporting material, such as transcripts and recommendations, must be received by March 10, 2024. The Committee will invite candidates for interviews to be held during the week of school vacation, April 15-19, 2024.

Wellesley Service League Scholarship deadline: March 22, 2024

The Wellesley Service League (WSL) has presented the annual Centennial Youth Service Award for the last 40 years. This award is given by the League for outstanding volunteer service. An eligible applicant should be a Wellesley resident or a student at Wellesley High School completing their senior year, who has demonstrated unusual dedication and selflessness in a volunteer capacity. Ideally, this volunteer service will have been performed in the local community. The WSL’s mission is to not only recognize outstanding volunteer service among our youth but also to encourage the spirit of volunteerism in our community. WSL will name up to two recipients this year. Recipients will receive a $3,000 award from Wellesley Service League.

The application is due by March 22, 2024. You can download the application here or email reachWSL@gmail.com and request an application.

WHJWC scholarships deadline: March 1, 2024

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club has been awarding scholarships to Wellesley students since 1972! Over the years we have given more than 1.5 million dollars to students to assist in the pursuit of their college dreams..

In 2023, the Club awarded $86,000 in scholarships and awards to 30 Wellesley students. Scholarships were given to graduating high school seniors and undergraduate college students in amounts ranging from $1,000 – $5,000.

Applications are evaluated based on demonstrated financial need, academic achievement, and involvement in community service. Applicants must be high school seniors graduating from Wellesley High School, Wellesley residents graduating from high school in or outside of Wellesley or Wellesley residents currently attending undergraduate institutions on a full-time basis.

Learn more about how to apply for a WHJWC scholarship.

Wellesley Scholarship Foundation deadline: March 1, 2024

The Wellesley Scholarship Foundation (WSF) is happy to consider applications from students who intend to pursue either an undergraduate degree or a post-high school technical certification program. WSF does not award graduate school scholarships.

The application process opens on December 1, and the deadline for submitting all scholarship applications is March 1. Learn more about how to apply for a Wellesley Scholarship Foundation award.

There are two different types of scholarship funding each year:

Need-Based Scholarships : Any Wellesley High School graduate (regardless of residence) and any Wellesley resident (regardless of school) are eligible to apply for our need-based scholarships. If demonstrated financial need exists, students are eligible to receive award funding for four years of college but MUST reapply annually and maintain a cumulative 2.0 grade point average.

Any Wellesley High School graduate (regardless of residence) and any Wellesley resident (regardless of school) are eligible to apply for our need-based scholarships. If demonstrated financial need exists, students are eligible to receive award funding for four years of college but MUST reapply annually and maintain a cumulative 2.0 grade point average. Merit-Based Scholarships : Applicants must be high school seniors that are Wellesley residents (one male/one female) that have demonstrated a superior level of distinction in scholarship, citizenship and character, as well as strong extracurricular interests and activities. These two merit awards are renewable annually for four years provided the recipient maintains acceptable academic performance (certified with yearly college transcript) and maintains their Wellesley residency.

