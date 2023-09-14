Thank you to our Swellesley summer interns

As summer winds down, we want to publicly thank our Swellesley summer interns, Bella Gonzalez and Hannah Langenfeld.

We’ve heard things are quiet in Wellesley during the summer, but Bella and Hannah both found lots to write about and did it in style.

We really threw Hannah into the fire at the start, as she covered an emotional meeting about what was then known as the 8 Cliff Rd., housing development and was able to follow up on it in a later piece. Bella covered a wide range of topics, even having the chance to join a young birder for an outing at Longfellow Pond and connect with a victim of mail fishing.

See all of the posts we ran from Bella and Hannah.

We learned a lot from working with the pair as well, as they provided us with a fresh perspective on what has become so familiar to us. We wish both the best as they continue their studies—and journalistic pursuits—at college.

Thanks so much to all who have made financial contributions to our internship program, including lead sponsor Truly’s.