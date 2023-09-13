There’s more to Wellesley Special Town Meeting warrant than articles might indicate

There’s no mention of the Sisters of Charity nor pickleball among the 15 relatively brief articles in the freshly released warrant for Wellesley’s Special Town Meeting (embedded below). But for those in the know, such hot topics will be among the discussions that could extend the Nov. 6 meeting beyond 1 night at Wellesley Middle School.

The warrant includes a handful of usual suspects, such as new and rescinded appropriations. Article 5, from the Community Preservation Committee, is where things could get interesting.

There was initial talk on the Committee (see Wellesley Media recording of Aug. 29 meeting) of seeking Town Meeting approval for spending of CPC funds on a strategic housing plan to help the town get a better handle on the many different development opportunities and challenges facing it. There was lengthier discussion on funding efforts to possibly put pickleball courts at the Morses Pond parking lot (a topic discussed by the Natural Resources Commission, Recreation Commission, and others). But it was decided a more general article might better fly at Town Meeting as ideas on those matters are fine tuned.

The last article on the warrant, #15, seeks to amend the zoning bylaw to permit new uses in educational districts. This is the one stemming from discussions over the past year about the Sisters of Charity’s desire to sell their property at 125 Oakland St., to an outfit that can continue operating the elderly living home and skilled nursing facility. The plan has been challenged by some in town concerned about what might happen after the sisters have lived their lives.

Other housing related articles focus on inclusionary zoning and accessory dwelling units (as they relate to Large House Reviews).

The warrant also includes articles related to Wellesley town jobs, including those of the library and human resources directors. The Select Board over the summer discussed the prospect of having the HR leader report to the town’s executive director rather than the Human Resources Board.

Also regarding the library, Article 7 seeks approval for solarizing the rooftop of the main branch.

Last year’s fall Special Town Meeting lasted just 1 night.

