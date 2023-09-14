Wellesley Business Buzz: Chamber releases ‘Get to Know Wellesley’ video; Fashion retailer Cattivo coming to town

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Chamber releases ‘Get to Know Wellesley’ video

The Charles River Regional Chamber this week is releasing a promotional video dubbed “Get to Know Wellesley” that highlights some of the local scene, including the colleges, retail shops, and restaurants, such as Laughing Monk and Truly’s.

“Our goal is to support our local economy by highlighting scenic, historic, cultural, recreational, lodging, dining and retail destinations that make our communities unique to those visiting the region, or from the next community over,” Chamber President Greg Reibman said in a statement. “Wellesley Square is really undergoing a renaissance and we wanted to remind everyone that this is a great destination for a day trip.

The Wellesley video follows the release of a “Get to Know Watertown” video.

Cattivo coming to town

Pretty soon, Wellesley-ites won’t even need to go to Nantucket given the influx of shops expanding beyond the island to our town.

Coming soon to 91 Central St., in Wellesley Square will be Cattivo, which also has locations in Hingham, Scituate, and of course, Newbury Street in Boston.

Cattivo describes itself as “a contemporary women’s retailer featuring emerging designers as well as established brands, with styles that are both trendy and timeless at a wide range of prices.”

The business was launched by a woman and her daughters.

