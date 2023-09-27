Wellesley business buzz: Clementine ownership changes; Wreaths are coming; Breakfast Club returns to Captain Marden’s

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Clementine ownership changes

Clementine, the Church Square women’s clothing boutique, is changing ownership come Oct. 1. Judy Rizley posted on social media that it is “both bittersweet and exciting” to let people know she’s transferring the reins to Lori McWeeney.

Rizley wrote: “It has been an immense privilege getting to know so many of you over the last 15 years. I am eternally grateful. My life has been enriched by your generosity, your support, and your loyalty. I have cherished the privilege of having you share your lives with me – your greatest joys along with your disappointments and sorrows, the births and deaths, the lives of your children and grandchildren, your travel, the concerts, and yes, even politics as well. When Clementine opened, some of your children were young or just starting high school. I have enjoyed hearing about their life journeys, their trials and triumphs. As many of you know, I now have two grand babies of my own and I am ready (I think) to retire with more time for family and travel and musing….”

Wreaths are coming

The Wellesley Select Board voted unanimously at its meeting this week to approve funding for holiday wreaths that will be displayed throughout the retail shopping district from Wellesley Square down through Washington Street beginning around Thanksgiving time. The town, tapping into monies from hosting part of the Boston Marathon, approved $4,220 to be spent. The town has funded the decorations, supplied by Volante Farms, the past couple of years.

Breakfast Club returns to Captain Marden’s

The Wellesley Council on Aging’s Breakfast Club has started up again at The Captain’s Table & Takeaway after going on hiatus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which meets monthly, enjoys reserved seating and special care from the Captain’s Crew. The next gathering will take place on Oct. 12.

Seating is limited, so please call the Council on Aging if you’d like to attend at 781-235-3961.

