Wellesley business buzz: Clementine ownership changes; Wreaths are coming; Breakfast Club returns to Captain Marden’s

Clementine ownership changes
Clementine, the Church Square women’s clothing boutique, is changing ownership come Oct. 1. Judy Rizley posted on social media that it is “both bittersweet and exciting” to let people know she’s transferring the reins to Lori McWeeney.
Wreaths are coming
The Wellesley Select Board voted unanimously at its meeting this week to approve funding for holiday wreaths that will be displayed throughout the retail shopping district from Wellesley Square down through Washington Street beginning around Thanksgiving time. The town, tapping into monies from hosting part of the Boston Marathon, approved $4,220 to be spent. The town has funded the decorations, supplied by Volante Farms, the past couple of years.
Breakfast Club returns to Captain Marden’s
The Wellesley Council on Aging’s Breakfast Club has started up again at The Captain’s Table & Takeaway after going on hiatus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group, which meets monthly, enjoys reserved seating and special care from the Captain’s Crew. The next gathering will take place on Oct. 12.
Seating is limited, so please call the Council on Aging if you’d like to attend at 781-235-3961.
