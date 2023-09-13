Wellesley students named National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists

Six Wellesley High School seniors and two from Dana Hall School have been named among 16,000 academically accomplished National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists and are now eligible for part of some $28 million in scholarships to be awarded next spring.

Those qualifying scored high on the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and met other requirements. About 95% of semifinalists will likely make it to the finalist round, and about half of them will earn scholarships, according to the National Merit organization.

Scholarships are underwritten by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., as we as as hundreds of businesses and higher education institutions. Among the scholarships are 2,500 awards worth $2,500 apiece. Winners will be announced between April and July next year.

Congrats to all of the semifinalists.

Dana Hall School

Swann Li

Xiangyi Wang

Wellesley High School

Kaloyan K. Draganov

Lily S. Jin

Lauren H. Kim,

Jonathan I. Liu,

Jackson N. Moss

Alan L. Song

