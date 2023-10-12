Wellesley Business Buzz: Eastern Bank branch closing; Cashmere Sale is back; Real estate firm to celebrate Linden Square office

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Eastern Bank branch closing

One visible result of Eastern Bank’s recently announced buyout of Cambridge Trust for $528 million is that Wellesley will lose its Eastern Bank branch at 258 Washington St. That used to be a Century Bank before that bank merged with Eastern.

As part of the seemingly never ending bank consolidations, Cambridge Trust bought Wellesley Bank in 2019. The Eastern Bank branch will be consolidated with the Cambridge Trust (formerly Wellesley Bank) location a mile away at 29 Washington St. in lower falls. Depending upon regulatory approval, this change would likely occur between next spring and summer.

Eight Eastern Bank locations and 3 Cambridge Trust locations are expected to be consolidated. That would still leave 19 Cambridge Trust locations, including the one in Lower Falls and another in Linden Square. Overall, the combined bank will have more than 100 locations in its network.

According to Eastern, “All Cambridge Trust and Eastern branch employees will be retained. Over time and as branch consolidations happen, we will work to reassign colleagues with a combined team from both banks in order to serve the combined customer base with a team who is familiar with them.”

Eastern bank says it is not exiting any community where their combined network operates, and that no branches will be closed in low- and moderate-income areas.

There are no steps for Eastern or Cambridge Trust customers to take at this time, as their accounts, cards, etc., will remain the same for now.

The Cashmere Sale is back

For over a decade, Needham resident Heidi Wells has made sure that nobody in Wellesley has to face winter without plenty of cashmere to make those long, cold days and nights a little cozier. The Cashmere Sale will pop up this year at 35 Central St. (same location as in 2022), Oct. 13-Dec. 20, Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, noon-4pm.

The store, one of 15 across the country, carries high quality cashmere at irresistible prices for men and women. The energy is quiet luxury, trending styles, color pops, accessories, and sweaters upon sweaters upon sweaters. Bring your friends along to the annual shopping event you don’t want to miss.

Real estate firm opening Linden Square office

MGS Group Real Estate is celebrating the opening of an office at 180 Linden St. (Suite 7A) on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 4-6pm. They’ll be doling out pizza from Oath Pizza, plus offering other light bites & refreshments. Face painting will be available for kids.

A fun fact about this firm, which also has an office in Cambridge, is that its owner represented Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in the 2021 sale of their Brookline estate.

Infant Massage Class for caregivers and babies

Learn the benefits of infant massage and meet other parents at an Infant Massage Class for caregivers and their babies (6-9 months), at the Wellesley Recreation Center, starting October 17. Massage helps babies build attachment, aids in relaxation, and promotes better sleep and digestion.

DATES: Tuesdays, Oct. 17 – Nov. 14

TIME: 2pm-4pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Recreation Center, 90 Washington St.

MORE INFO: email InfantCoachNancy@gmail.com or call 617-8724575