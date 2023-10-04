Wellesley Business Buzz: NYSC (formerly BSC) Wellesley gym closing next month; Chamber’s Fall Breakfast coming

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

NYSC (formerly BSC) Wellesley gym closing next month

The Wellesley location of New York Sports Club (formerly known as Boston Sports Club) is shutting down on Nov. 19, with company citing its inability “to secure a satisfactory lease agreement” as being behind its “difficult decision.” The gym, at 140 Great Plain Ave., is next to the Babson Skating Center.

We’d been hearing rumblings of a possible closure and actually reached out to NYSC yesterday for comment, before learning that members on Wednesday were notified about the impending shutdown.

A spokesperson for NYSC assured that members will only be charged through Nov. 19, and that those who decide to remain members by Nov. 30 will be able to continue at current terms and rates at another NYSC location in the area, with December dues waived. If you choose not to opt-in, your membership will automatically be canceled, NYSC says.

The nearest NYSC location to the Wellesley one is in Wayland, and the operator has a handful of gyms in or around Boston as well. In celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, NYSC has rebranded most of its clubs under the NYSC name.

“We value our members and hope to continue serving their fitness needs and help them locate their new NYSC neighborhood gym. Many of our clubs are being upgraded with new equipment and enhanced experiences, such as recovery lounges, expanded functional training and barbell areas, and dedicated performance labs for personal training sessions,” a NYSC spokesperson said.

As NYSC wrote to members: “We are hopeful that when one door closes, another door opens for you and NYSC!”

Regarding the Wellesley space, the NYSC spokesperson wrote: “is our understanding that it will be turned over to the local Babson College.”

We’ve reached out to Babson to learn about any possible plans.

Numerous BSC facilities have closed in recent years, including one at Wells Avenue in Newton in 2020, and another in Waltham.

We interviewed the then-general manager of the Wellesley club about 2 years ago, as the gym mounted a comeback following the bankruptcy filing of BSC’s parent company and that company being sued by the Massachusetts Attorney General for numerous sketchy business practices.

While many left the Wellesley gym, once their credit card issues were sorted out, others stuck it out. Those still at the gym say they appreciate the equipment plus the thin competition for lanes in the indoor pool (the outdoor pool has been closed for years) and the convenience of the location. Though members say the gym has fallen into some disrepair, with urinals and the hot tub out of action, plus a skeleton crew working there.

Chamber’s Fall Breakfast coming

The Charles River Regional Chamber’s Fall Business Breakfast is its biggest annual event. Takes place on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30am at the Newton Marriott.

Learn more about table & event sponsorship; individual ticket information coming.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital gains home hospital services

Newton-Wellesley Hospital has announced that patients now have access to Mass General Brigham’s Home Hospital services. The program was recently granted authorization to expand from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Treatment includes daily in-person or virtual visits for those requiring acute care traditionally provided in hospitals.

The Swellesley Report has been selected to be highlighted on Google News Showcase. Please follow us there.