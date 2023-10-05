Wellesley Halloween Happenings, 2023

Wellesley’s many Halloween-time traditions are gearing up, so be sure not to miss a single opportunity to dress up in costume for visits to pumpkin patches, a fun fair, the annual stroll, and more.
Here’s our roundup of Wellesley Halloween Happenings, which we’ll be updating as activities get our attention.
Don’t see your free or low-cost Halloween-time community event here? Email us at theswellesleyreport.@gmail.com for inclusion.
Oct. 12-Oct.31—Wellesley Hills Congregational Church Pumpkin Patch
The beloved annual Hills Church Pumpkin Patch fundraising tradition celebrates its 20th GOURDgeousyear!
The Patch supports the indigenous farming communities that provide the pumpkins each year, and also supports the life and ministry of the Church’s youth service program. A portion of Patch proceeds will go towards supporting the UCC Global H.O.P.E. (Humanitarian. Opportunities. Progress. Empowerment.) Disaster Response and Refugee Support Team.
Patch hours
Monday-Saturday: 10am–6pm
Sundays: 11am–6pm
Bates Elementary School Pumpkin Fair—Oct. 14
The Bates Pumpkin Fair will take place on Saturday, October 14, noon-4pm on school grounds at 116 Elmwood Road.
Come in costume for an afternoon of games, prizes, a haunted house, sweet treats, pumpkins, face painting, food for purchase, bouncy houses, live entertainment, and more at the fundraising event.
Linden Square Courtyard Pumpkin Patch—Oct. 15
It’s time for Halloween-time fun!
Don’t miss the family fun at the Linden Square Pumpkin Patch. Enjoy FREE pumpkin decorating, mask making, trick-or-treating and a visit from Peppa Pig. For kids ages 3-12.
DATE: Sunday, Oct. 15
TIME: 11am-1pm
LOCATION: Linden Square Courtyard
Halloween House Decorating Contest nomination deadline—Oct. 25
Wellesley Recreation Department invites you to nominate someone from your neighborhood, or your own haunted house, for the 9th annual Howlin’ Haunted Halloween House Decorating Contest.
CateGORYies: Scariest, Judges Choice.
To nominate a house:
Send a picture to recreation@wellesleyma.gov
Don’t forget to include the address of the decorated house.
If the house has lights, please take a day and night picture.
Nominations close Wednesday, Oct. 25, 10am.
Acatober—Oct. 27 & 28
You won’t want to miss Acatober, two evenings of singing that will feature all Wellesley High School choirs and a cappella groups, with guest groups Northeastern University’s Pitch Please and Tufts University’s Amalgamates. Tickets go fast every year for this incredibly popular concert that always reminds us how lucky we are to have such an amazing public school choral program at Wellesley High.
DATES: Friday, Oct. 27 & Saturday, Oct. 28
TIME: 7pm-9pm, both nights
LOCATION: Katherine L Babson, Jr Auditorium at Wellesley High School
TICKET SALES: Available soon on the WHS website
Wellesley College Guild of Carillonneurs concert—Oct. 29
Listen outdoors to the Galen Tower bells ring as student “Carillinners” lend a spooky atmosphere to campus.
DATE: Oct. 29
TIME: 1pm
LOCATION: Galen Stone Tower
Wellesley ghost stories
Listen to Wellesley’s Liz Sowers’ spooky “Ghosts in the Burbs” podcast. Look for her “Spooky Listener” series from Oct. 2021, but any of her tales will give you chills. A heads up —Liz may be a Wellesley mom and all, but that doesn’t mean she lacks for attitude. Expect salty language and no shortage of creepy situations in her stories. Probably not for young children.
Saturday, Oct. 28—Halloween Stroll
Kids and adults can get dressed up in their costumes for the annual Halloween Stroll on Saturday, October 28, 11am-1pm, starting at Clock Tower Park in Wellesley Hill, across from Green’s Hardware. Organized by the Wellesley Hill Merchants and the Wellesley Recreation Department, the free event will include trick or treating at the businesses of Wellesley Hills (remember to bring your own trick or treat bag). There will be games, music, and other treats ghoul-ore in Clock Town Park from 11am-1pm. Bring the whole family!
Tuesday, Oct. 31—How Wellesley does Halloween
Wellesley is definitely an October 31st trick-or-treating kind of town. (Even though every year there are pockets of fret about kids getting all wound up on a school night.)
Generally speaking, the littlest ones go out in their own neighborhoods at about 6pm.
The older kids head out a little bit later, around 6:30. We heckle kids who show up either without a costume or wearing a Patriots jersey and claiming, “I’m dressed up like a football player.” Seriously, big kids, if you’re too cool to put together a real costume, it’s time to let it go and fondly remember trick-or-treating as part of your misspent youth.
Most residents at 8pm close their doors, blow out the candles in their jack o’ lanterns, and turn off their front porch lights to signal that their house is done with Halloween.
This can vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, but not by much. As far as the candy goes, certain houses have a reputation for handing out full-sized bars, and the rabid following that goes with such generosity. We’re not going to spill those sweet secrets here. You’ll have to get out there and find the best pickings for yourself.
Our biggest fear…
Here at The Swellesley Report, we’re terrified that you haven’t signed up for all our things. Allow us to treat you to “more than you really need to know about Wellesley, Massachusetts” in the following non-scary ways:
Leave a Reply