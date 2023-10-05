Wellesley Halloween Happenings, 2023

You won’t want to miss Acatober, two evenings of singing that will feature all Wellesley High School choirs and a cappella groups, with guest groups Northeastern University’s Pitch Please and Tufts University’s Amalgamates. Tickets go fast every year for this incredibly popular concert that always reminds us how lucky we are to have such an amazing public school choral program at Wellesley High.

DATES: Friday, Oct. 27 & Saturday, Oct. 28

TIME: 7pm-9pm, both nights

LOCATION: Katherine L Babson, Jr Auditorium at Wellesley High School

TICKET SALES: Available soon on the WHS website

Wellesley College Guild of Carillonneurs concert—Oct. 29

Listen outdoors to the Galen Tower bells ring as student “Carillinners” lend a spooky atmosphere to campus.

DATE: Oct. 29

TIME: 1pm

LOCATION: Galen Stone Tower

Wellesley ghost stories

Listen to Wellesley’s Liz Sowers’ spooky “Ghosts in the Burbs” podcast. Look for her “Spooky Listener” series from Oct. 2021, but any of her tales will give you chills. A heads up —Liz may be a Wellesley mom and all, but that doesn’t mean she lacks for attitude. Expect salty language and no shortage of creepy situations in her stories. Probably not for young children.

Saturday, Oct. 28—Halloween Stroll

Kids and adults can get dressed up in their costumes for the annual Halloween Stroll on Saturday, October 28, 11am-1pm, starting at Clock Tower Park in Wellesley Hill, across from Green’s Hardware. Organized by the Wellesley Hill Merchants and the Wellesley Recreation Department, the free event will include trick or treating at the businesses of Wellesley Hills (remember to bring your own trick or treat bag). There will be games, music, and other treats ghoul-ore in Clock Town Park from 11am-1pm. Bring the whole family!

Tuesday, Oct. 31—How Wellesley does Halloween

Wellesley is definitely an October 31st trick-or-treating kind of town. (Even though every year there are pockets of fret about kids getting all wound up on a school night.)

Generally speaking, the littlest ones go out in their own neighborhoods at about 6pm.

The older kids head out a little bit later, around 6:30. We heckle kids who show up either without a costume or wearing a Patriots jersey and claiming, “I’m dressed up like a football player.” Seriously, big kids, if you’re too cool to put together a real costume, it’s time to let it go and fondly remember trick-or-treating as part of your misspent youth.

Most residents at 8pm close their doors, blow out the candles in their jack o’ lanterns, and turn off their front porch lights to signal that their house is done with Halloween.

This can vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, but not by much. As far as the candy goes, certain houses have a reputation for handing out full-sized bars, and the rabid following that goes with such generosity. We’re not going to spill those sweet secrets here. You’ll have to get out there and find the best pickings for yourself.

