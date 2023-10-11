Wellesley hydrant flushing: Oct. 16-20

The Water & Sewer Division of the Wellesley Department of Public Works will be flushing water mains throughout the town Monday, October 16 through Friday, October 20. The purpose of flushing is to remove sediment buildup in the mains and to verify the safe operation of hydrants and valves.

The flushing may result in temporary discoloration of the water, caused by small particles dislodged during the flushing as well as possible reduction in pressure. The Division recommends restricting water usage. Discoloration of the water will be temporary and is not harmful. However, the discolored water might stain your laundry, especially white materials as well as the possible staining of plumbing fixtures.

Hydrant flushing is performed between the hours of 8am and 5pm. If you would like additional information, please call the Water Division at 781-235-7600 x3355.

