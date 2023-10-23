Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Oct. 23, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings for the week of Oct. 23, 2023:
Human Resources Board (Oct. 23, 5pm, online)
Interview candidate for HR Director position: Dolores Hamilton; Request for hire above the midpoint; Vote 40/50/60 Series Recommended FY25 Increase
Board of Library Trustees (Oct. 23, 7:15pm, online)
Sculpture Update & Final Foundation Payment; Enhanced Patio Project; FY25 Capital Request Draf; FY25 Annual Action Plan Draft; Special Town Meeting Motions and Prep; Library Card New Designs; Policies, Drafts (Fines & Fees, Food, Photography & Videotaping, Rules of Conduct, Rules of Conduct Branch, Security Camera)
Community Preservation Committee (Oct. 24, 5:30pm, online)
Discussion and Vote – STM Article 5, Motion 2: Feasibility Study for Siting Pickleball Courts
Select Board (Oct. 24, 6pm, online)
Joint Meeting with Council on Aging to discuss Tolles Parsons Center Kitchen Feasibility Study; Joint Meeting with the Planning Board to discuss MBTA Communities Proposal; Discuss and Vote Grant of Location for Verizon at Linden Street and Hollis Street; Discuss and Vote Class II Auto Dealer License at 199 Worcester Street; Discuss and Vote Special Education Stabilization Fund Payment; Liaison Update – MBTA Update
Council on Aging (Oct. 24, 6pm, Tolles Parsons Center & Zoom)
Director of Senior Services 6-month review
Advisory Committee (Oct. 25, 6:30pm, online)
WPS Schools – Overview, enrollment, major trends, and budget drivers – School Committee and Wellesley Public School staff; Article 5, Motion 2 – Recreation and CPC; Discuss and Vote 2023 Special Town Meeting Warrant Articles
Design Review Board (Oct. 25, 6:30pm, online)
Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant sign (65 Central St.); Retailer Cattivo sign (91 Central)
Board of Health (Oct. 26, 9:30am, online)
Prep for meeting with Advisory Committee
Permanent Building Committee (Oct. 26, 7:30pm, online)
Hardy & Hunnewell schools; DPW projects; Town Hall project
Housing Authority Board (Oct. 26, 9am, online)
Financial reports; Redevelopment and sustainability committee reports
Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com
Leave a Reply