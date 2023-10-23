Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Oct. 23, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings for the week of Oct. 23, 2023:

Human Resources Board (Oct. 23, 5pm, online)

Interview candidate for HR Director position: Dolores Hamilton; Request for hire above the midpoint; Vote 40/50/60 Series Recommended FY25 Increase

Board of Library Trustees (Oct. 23, 7:15pm, online)

Sculpture Update & Final Foundation Payment; Enhanced Patio Project; FY25 Capital Request Draf; FY25 Annual Action Plan Draft; Special Town Meeting Motions and Prep; Library Card New Designs; Policies, Drafts (Fines & Fees, Food, Photography & Videotaping, Rules of Conduct, Rules of Conduct Branch, Security Camera)

Community Preservation Committee (Oct. 24, 5:30pm, online)

Discussion and Vote – STM Article 5, Motion 2: Feasibility Study for Siting Pickleball Courts

Select Board (Oct. 24, 6pm, online)

Joint Meeting with Council on Aging to discuss Tolles Parsons Center Kitchen Feasibility Study; Joint Meeting with the Planning Board to discuss MBTA Communities Proposal; Discuss and Vote Grant of Location for Verizon at Linden Street and Hollis Street; Discuss and Vote Class II Auto Dealer License at 199 Worcester Street; Discuss and Vote Special Education Stabilization Fund Payment; Liaison Update – MBTA Update

Council on Aging (Oct. 24, 6pm, Tolles Parsons Center & Zoom)

Director of Senior Services 6-month review

Advisory Committee (Oct. 25, 6:30pm, online)

WPS Schools – Overview, enrollment, major trends, and budget drivers – School Committee and Wellesley Public School staff; Article 5, Motion 2 – Recreation and CPC; Discuss and Vote 2023 Special Town Meeting Warrant Articles

Design Review Board (Oct. 25, 6:30pm, online)

Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant sign (65 Central St.); Retailer Cattivo sign (91 Central)

Board of Health (Oct. 26, 9:30am, online)

Prep for meeting with Advisory Committee

Permanent Building Committee (Oct. 26, 7:30pm, online)

Hardy & Hunnewell schools; DPW projects; Town Hall project

Housing Authority Board (Oct. 26, 9am, online)

Financial reports; Redevelopment and sustainability committee reports

