Wellesley Turkey Trot ’23 registration opens

The Wellesley Turkey Trot returns to Linden Square this Thanksgiving morning with a 5K run, plus a fun run for kids 10 and under, all in support of good local causes. Registration has opened.

This Wellesley tradition kicks off at 8am on Thursday, Nov. 23, with 5K race participants following a course from Linden Square that traverses through Wellesley Square and the Wellesley College campus before returning to Linden Square. Awards are given to individuals and teams, with special awards to the fastest Wellesley High students and alums.

The Hannah Randolph Fun Run for kids starts at 8:45am in the back of the parking lot near CVS.

The event is always a great way to see friends and burn off a few calories before filling up on Thanksgiving Day.

