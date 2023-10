The Rotary Club of Wellesley recently hosted Dr. Shira Doron, a Wellesley resident and current Board of Health member who shared her experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic as chief infection control officer for the Tufts Medical Health System. Wellesley Media recorded the event, which took place at Wellesley Free Library’s main branch.

