Suspects nabbed in theft of 1,000+ pieces of mail after fleeing Wellesley

The Newton Police Department reports that it has captured 2 suspects who allegedly stole more than 1,000 pieces of mail.

The Newton Police say they were informed by counterparts in Wellesley early on Monday morning that they were “in pursuit of a vehicle involved in a mail theft in their city [sic].” Newton Police spotted the suspects’ vehicle on Rte. 9 at around 4am, then tried to stop the vehicle near Hammond Pond Parkway. The suspects drove off at a high rate of speed into Brookline, then crashed a short time later on Newton Street in Brookline. The adult male suspects were then caught following a short foot pursuit and investigation, and placed under arrest for receiving stolen property and failure to stop for the police. They were being arraigned on Monday in Newton.

The Wellesley Police Department has told The Swellesley Report that it received an alarm from a mailbox in front of the Grove Street post office at 2:30am on Nov. 27.

An officer nearby saw no vehicles near the post office, but another officer traveling east on Washington Street to conduct a security check on mailboxes at the Wellesley Hills post office spotted a red sedan in front of him that began to accelerate and ran the red light at Washington and State streets. While being pursued by the police officer, the sedan blew through red lights at Cliff Road and Worcester Street. Because the vehicle was going so fast, the officer determined it was no longer safe to follow it, so surrounding communities were alerted.

After the vehicle crashed, an inventory revealed a large amount of unmetered mail from various communities, including Wellesley. The suspects are believed to have removed the mail from the Grove Street mailboxes.

After the suspects’ arraignment at Newton District Court they were bailed and detectives from the Wellesley Police Department took them into custody for Breaking into a Depository and Larceny Over $250. They were transported to the Wellesley Police Station to be processed.

Thanks to Adam Gaffin at Universal Hub for calling this incident to our attention.

