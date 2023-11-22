The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Rotary hosts Raiders & Rockets before Thanksgiving football game

by Leave a Comment

The Rotary Club of Wellesley on Monday, Nov. 20, hosted the annual Needham-Wellesley Football Banquet at the Italo American Educational Club, with former Raiders Coach Andy Levin serving as guest speaker.

Thanksgiving football game Rotary banquet
Rotary Club of Wellesley courtesy photos

 

Wellesley, which got off to an 0-3 start this season but won 5 of its last 7, hosts the 9-2 Rockets at 10am on Thanksgiving. Wellesley and Needham have been facing off in football since 1882, making it the oldest public high school football rivalry.

Players from the Wellesley 1992 Super Bowl Championship team coached by Coach Levin.

Players from the Wellesley 1992 Super Bowl championship team coached by Coach Levin.

 

Organizer and Facilitator Tory DeFazio- Rotarian
Organizer and Facilitator Tory DeFazio- Rotarian

 

Guest Speaker- Coach Andy Levin
Guest Speaker- Coach Andy Levin

 

Guest speaker Levin was inducted into the state’s High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007. He coached the Raiders for 18 years, and teams he coached won the Super Bowl 3 times during the 1990s.

Wellesley football boulder
Wellesley football boulder on Washington Street

More: ‘BAD BLOOD’: 135 YEARS OF NEEDHAM-WELLESLEY FOOTBALL RIVALRY

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
YMCA Needham