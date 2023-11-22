Wellesley Rotary hosts Raiders & Rockets before Thanksgiving football game

The Rotary Club of Wellesley on Monday, Nov. 20, hosted the annual Needham-Wellesley Football Banquet at the Italo American Educational Club, with former Raiders Coach Andy Levin serving as guest speaker.

Wellesley, which got off to an 0-3 start this season but won 5 of its last 7, hosts the 9-2 Rockets at 10am on Thanksgiving. Wellesley and Needham have been facing off in football since 1882, making it the oldest public high school football rivalry.

Guest speaker Levin was inducted into the state’s High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007. He coached the Raiders for 18 years, and teams he coached won the Super Bowl 3 times during the 1990s.

