The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Nov. 20, 2023

by Leave a Comment

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Nov. 20, 2023:

Wellesley Historical Commission Plaque Program Subcommittee (Nov. 20, 4:30pm, online)

Discuss Current Status of Plaque Program; Discuss website migration

Planning Board (Nov. 20, 6:30pm, online)

489 Worcester Street proposed condo complex update; Large house reviews for 42 Oak, 35 Rice, 20 Old Farm

Recreation Commission (Nov. 21, 8am, online)

Budgets; Morses Pond project; Pickleball study; Hunnewell tennis lights

Municipal Light Plant Board (Nov. 21, 3pm, online)

Executive session (closed to public) review of director applicants

Board of Public Works (Nov. 21, 5pm, online)

Award contract for High School Track & Field project phase 2: restroom building, concessions/restroom building, lighting and sound

Trails Committee (Nov. 21, 7pm, Warren Building, 90 Washington St.)

Centennial Reservation updates; Fuller Brook Gate House signs; QR codes for map houses; North 40 updates; Fall walks wrap-up

 

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

Please support Swellesley, your local news source, by advertising or contributing

image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
YMCA Needham