Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Nov. 20, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Nov. 20, 2023:
Wellesley Historical Commission Plaque Program Subcommittee (Nov. 20, 4:30pm, online)
Discuss Current Status of Plaque Program; Discuss website migration
Planning Board (Nov. 20, 6:30pm, online)
489 Worcester Street proposed condo complex update; Large house reviews for 42 Oak, 35 Rice, 20 Old Farm
Recreation Commission (Nov. 21, 8am, online)
Budgets; Morses Pond project; Pickleball study; Hunnewell tennis lights
Municipal Light Plant Board (Nov. 21, 3pm, online)
Executive session (closed to public) review of director applicants
Board of Public Works (Nov. 21, 5pm, online)
Award contract for High School Track & Field project phase 2: restroom building, concessions/restroom building, lighting and sound
Trails Committee (Nov. 21, 7pm, Warren Building, 90 Washington St.)
Centennial Reservation updates; Fuller Brook Gate House signs; QR codes for map houses; North 40 updates; Fall walks wrap-up
