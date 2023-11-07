Wellesley Town Meeting gives Patriots Head Coach a vote of confidence

Wellesley’s Special Town Meeting on Monday night kicked off with a test of electronic voting devices by putting up this question: Will Bill Belichick last the season as Patriots head coach?

Town Meeting members voted 126 “Yes,” 49 “No,” and 17 “Abstain.” Clearly, some members didn’t watch Sunday’s debacle between the 2-7 Patriots and Washington.

The town’s electronic voting system seemed a bit like the Patriots’ special teams unit, as Town Meeting Moderator Mark Kaplan flagged the system 3 times before things worked on the 4th vote. As the vote was redone, more and more people voted “No.”

Natick Fall Annual Town Meeting recently asked a similar question, whether Belichick would be the then 1-5 Patriots’ coach next season, and Town Meeting members voted “No” by a 48-36-20 count.

