What’s open and closed at Thanksgiving time in Wellesley

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving weekend in Wellesley:
Wellesley RDF:
Thursday, Nov. 23, closed all day for Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 24, open regular hours (7am – 3:45)
Saturday, Nov. 25, open regular hours (7am – 3:45)
Sunday, Nov. 26 will be the RDF’s final Sunday hours (10am – 3pm). Sunday hours will resume in spring 2024
Town Hall
Thursday, Nov. 23, closed
Regular hours all other days. As hours vary by department, please check the Town of Wellesley website for specific times.
Wellesley Public Schools
Wednesday, Nov. 22, early release
Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24, no school and buildings are closed
Monday, Nov. 27, no school for students; Professional Day for faculty
Wellesley Libraries
Wednesday, Nov. 22, closing at 5pm
Thursday, Nov. 23, closed
Friday, Nov. 24, regular hours resume
Grocery stores:
Roche Bros.: Thursday, Nov. 23, closed
Whole Foods: Thursday, Nov. 23, closed
Fells Market: Thursday, Nov. 23, open 9am – 1pm, but the meat counter and the deli are closed, and there are no alcohol sales
Parking:
Parking meters are free on Thursday, Nov. 23
Other:
Banks, post offices, and the UPS store are closed on Thursday, Nov. 23.
