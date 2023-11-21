The Swellesley Report

What’s open and closed at Thanksgiving time in Wellesley

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving weekend in Wellesley:

wellesley turkey trot
Wellesley Turkey Trot 2022.

Wellesley RDF:

Thursday, Nov. 23, closed all day for Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 24, open regular hours (7am – 3:45)
Saturday, Nov. 25, open regular hours (7am – 3:45)
Sunday, Nov. 26 will be the RDF’s final Sunday hours (10am – 3pm). Sunday hours will resume in spring 2024

Town Hall

Thursday, Nov. 23, closed
Regular hours all other days. As hours vary by department, please check the Town of Wellesley website for specific times.

Wellesley Public Schools

Wednesday, Nov. 22, early release
Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24, no school and buildings are closed
Monday, Nov. 27, no school for students; Professional Day for faculty

Wellesley Libraries

Wednesday, Nov. 22, closing at 5pm
Thursday, Nov. 23, closed
Friday, Nov. 24, regular hours resume

Grocery stores:

Roche Bros.: Thursday, Nov. 23, closed
Whole Foods: Thursday, Nov. 23, closed
Fells Market: Thursday, Nov. 23, open 9am – 1pm, but the meat counter and the deli are closed, and there are no alcohol sales

Parking:

Parking meters are free on Thursday, Nov. 23

Other:

Banks, post offices, and the UPS store are closed on Thursday, Nov. 23.

 

