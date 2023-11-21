What’s open and closed at Thanksgiving time in Wellesley

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving weekend in Wellesley:

Thursday, Nov. 23, closed all day for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 24, open regular hours (7am – 3:45)

Saturday, Nov. 25, open regular hours (7am – 3:45)

Sunday, Nov. 26 will be the RDF’s final Sunday hours (10am – 3pm). Sunday hours will resume in spring 2024

Thursday, Nov. 23, closed

Regular hours all other days. As hours vary by department, please check the Town of Wellesley website for specific times.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, early release

Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24, no school and buildings are closed

Monday, Nov. 27, no school for students; Professional Day for faculty

Wednesday, Nov. 22, closing at 5pm

Thursday, Nov. 23, closed

Friday, Nov. 24, regular hours resume

Grocery stores:

Roche Bros.: Thursday, Nov. 23, closed

Whole Foods: Thursday, Nov. 23, closed

Fells Market: Thursday, Nov. 23, open 9am – 1pm, but the meat counter and the deli are closed, and there are no alcohol sales

Parking:

Parking meters are free on Thursday, Nov. 23

Other:

Banks, post offices, and the UPS store are closed on Thursday, Nov. 23.